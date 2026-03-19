File now, stress less: Tax tips from Jackson Hewitt

Jackson Hewitt shares a simple three step plan to help you file now, stress less and maximize your refund before the tax deadline.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With less than 30 days until the deadline, it’s time to get your taxes done. Mark Steber, Senior Vice President and Chief Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joins QC Life with advice to help you avoid last-minute stress, reduce surprises, and feel confident filing your taxes.

1. Gather your documents - It starts with getting organized with your documents and records that support deductions.

2. Choose your support - If you want the stress to go away, have a tax professional in your corner to help you navigate details and make sure you don’t miss money you’re entitled to.

3. Set a date and get it done - Put it on the calendar and commit to it.

There’s a real advantage to filing sooner rather than later: it helps you lock down your information, plan for exactly what you owe, and avoid deadline-week surprises. 2025 brought significant changes, including new or updated deductions that may apply to some workers.

To learn more, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040. You can also find an office near you at jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.

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