A taste of San Sebastian at Chapter 6

Enjoy a San Sebastián-inspired three-course menu at Chapter 6 for $50 as part of Savor Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Bernard Crate from Chapter 6 joins QC Life to invite you to get a taste of San Sebastián as part of Savor Charlotte. Chapter 6 is a Western Mediterranean restaurant that highlights local produce and seasonal ingredients, bringing fresh flavors to every dish.

Savor Charlotte runs March 11–28, 2026, and is a three-week celebration of the chefs, mixologists, and culinary community defining the flavor of the Queen City. At Chapter 6, guests can enjoy a three-course San Sebastián-inspired dinner for $50, with an optional wine flight available for purchase.

The menu begins with tapas including ham and cheese croquettes, gilda pintxos, and pintxo de txaka y gambas (Spanish seafood salad on toast). The second course features sherry-braised beef cheeks with sherry sofrito jus and puré de patatas. For dessert, enjoy a cinnamon- and coffee-dusted buñuelo with tres leches crema, chocolate crèmeux, white coffee gelato, dulce de leche, and flake salt.

To learn more and for tickets to the event visit www.charlottesgotalot.com and follow @charlottesgotalot.

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