Vote for the teacher pizza party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte teachers go above and beyond every day and one local pizzeria is saying thank you with a pizza party! Joining QC Life with the details (and some delicious pizza) is Diana Zepsa from Zepeddie’s.

Zepeddie’s is hosting a contest where one Charlotte elementary school will win 50 free pizzas for its teachers, and the Top 5 finalist schools are in:

Dilworth Elementary

Eastover Elementary

Myers Park Traditional

Olde Providence Elementary

Smithfield Elementary

Voting is open now through March 31. To vote, visit the link in Zepeddie’s social media bio @zepeddies or go to Zepeddies.com. The winner will be announced April 1, 2026.

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