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Vote for the teacher pizza party

Vote for the teacher pizza party One Charlotte elementary school will win 50 free pizzas for its teachers!
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte teachers go above and beyond every day and one local pizzeria is saying thank you with a pizza party! Joining QC Life with the details (and some delicious pizza) is Diana Zepsa from Zepeddie’s.

Zepeddie’s is hosting a contest where one Charlotte elementary school will win 50 free pizzas for its teachers, and the Top 5 finalist schools are in:

  • Dilworth Elementary
  • Eastover Elementary
  • Myers Park Traditional
  • Olde Providence Elementary
  • Smithfield Elementary

Voting is open now through March 31. To vote, visit the link in Zepeddie’s social media bio @zepeddies or go to Zepeddies.com. The winner will be announced April 1, 2026.

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