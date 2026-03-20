Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops: Here’s the June 2026 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops concert series will return in June for its 43rd year.

WBTV First Alert Weather is once again the official weather sponsor for this year’s outdoor Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops series. The First Alert Weather team will make sure attendees are weather-ready for each show.

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Resident Conductor Christopher James Lee will lead an exciting series of performances at Symphony Park each weekend in June.

Here’s a look at the June 2026 Summer Pops lineup:

The Charlotte tradition brings thousands of music-lovers to enjoy a performance under the stars. Concertgoers can pack a picnic basket and even reserve a space to experience a expect a night of great music.

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The concert series will end with a fireworks show on June 28.

Ticket prices

Here’s a look at Summer Pops ticket prices, which vary by age:

Adults : $15 in advance or $20 at the door

: $15 in advance or $20 at the door Children ages 13-18 : $5 in advance or $7 at the door

: $5 in advance or $7 at the door Children under 13: Free with a required ticket

A $250 subscription is also available for all four Summer Pops concerts, in which you can reserve a space on the lawn.

For more information, visit the Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops website right here. Be sure to also follow @wbtv_news and @cltsymphony for updates on each show.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and to get the latest forecast on the go. You can also catch the latest forecast on WBTV’s streaming app -- find it in the app store on your smart TV or streaming device.

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