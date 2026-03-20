Stewart Law Offices: Why documentation matters after an accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it comes to legal matters, it is important to have the right advice and the right people in your corner. If you’re hurt in an accident and can’t work, you’ll need clear medical documentation to support a missed-work claim, including a work note from your doctor covering an appropriate amount of time.

Insurance companies typically require those doctor out of work slips and it’s also important to document any time missed for appointments like physical therapy. Keeping thorough records can protect you from losing out on wages, and it can be especially important at tax time, particularly if you’re self-employed.

Stewart Law Offices will help guide you through the process and is always there for the community.

Stewart Law Offices has locations at:

2427 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte, NC

ADVERTISEMENT

1242 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill, SC

To learn more, visit www.stewartlawoffices.net.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.