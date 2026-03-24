Charlotte StrEATS Festival returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristen Wile, founder of Unpretentious Palate joins QC Life to invite you to the Charlotte StrEATS Festival. The festival is back for its fifth year as part of Charlotte SHOUT and it’s returning with an exciting new venue.

The celebration kicks off Friday, April 3 at the Wells Fargo Atrium with StrEATs Uncorked, featuring wine samples from award-winning wineries across North Carolina, plus regional bites from standout chefs Lewis Donald (barbecue), Greg Collier (farm-to-table), and Scott Wallen (meat-and-three). Tickets are $75.

Then on Saturday, April 11, the StrEATs Tasting Tour moves to First Ward Park, where guests can sip craft cocktails from local mixologists and sample dishes from nearly 20 of Charlotte’s best restaurants.

The weekend wraps on Sunday, April 12 with the main Charlotte StrEATS Festival at First Ward Park - This is a free event including a cooking demo from Charlotte chef Jamie Lynch of Church and Union, a neighborhood cookoff to crown the city’s top culinary neighborhood, a market filled with local artisan vendors, and the festival’s annual cocktail tasting.

For tickets and more information, visit cltstreatsfestival.com.

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