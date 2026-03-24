Explore spring-themed optical illusions and photo ops from March 16–April 12 at the Museum of Illusions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Museum of Illusions is a truly immersive, mind-bending experience for guests of all ages. The exhibits are designed to challenge perception, spark curiosity, and ignite imagination. The museum has more than 9,000 square feet dedicated to optical illusions and visual perception.

Illusions are in bloom this spring! From March 16 through April 12, guests can explore rooms that flip your perspective, immersive installations, and tons of photo ops, now with seasonal décor like colorful flowers, eggs, and butterflies.

They are also bringing back the reimagined museum-wide Egg Hunt where you can count the egg stickers throughout the museum and collect a fun prize!

Visit Monday through Wednesday and you’ll receive $3 off admission, plus a surprise gift. It’s a great way to turn an ordinary weekday into something extraordinary. The discount is automatically applied to Monday–Wednesday tickets online and onsite, now through the end of April.

For tickets and info, visit www.moicharlotte.com.

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