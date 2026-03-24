Running through Charlotte’s art scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) -

MuralTours704 is a fun way to combine fitness, community and local art. Designed for anyone who enjoys an easy Sunday run and a little adventure, these guided mural tour runs happen two to four times a year, typically in the spring and fall when the weather is cooler.

Each run covers about four miles at an approachable pace - around a 10-minute mile with stops at every mural along the route, so participants rarely run more than a mile at a time. Groups usually include 20–30 runners, and the cost is $10.

At the end of each tour, participants can enter a raffle to win a piece of local art purchased from a Charlotte artist. Even better, any funds not used for the raffle go right back into the Charlotte art community in $50 increments, supporting artists in practical ways.

MuralTours704 also hosts custom runs and walks for run clubs, networking groups, and local race weekends. Reach out at muraltours704@gmail.com or DM on Instagram: @muraltours704.

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