9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: March 27-29, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Baseball is back: Charlotte Knights opening weekend plus early Easter activities.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of March 27-29, 2026:

Charlotte Knights Opening Weekend (Truist Field), Friday through Sunday: Baseball is back in the Queen City with a full weekend of games against the Durham Bulls. On Friday, head to fan fest right outside the field from 5 to 7 p.m. with live entertainment, photo ops and pre-game fun. Catch the drone show as it lights the skies on Saturday before the first pitch. On Sunday, family day returns where everyone can run around the bases after the game. Admission to fan fest is free, tickets start at $19.

Sheryl Underwood (Comedy Zone), Friday & Saturday: The Emmy Award-winning TV host is back to bring the laughs to the Queen City. A staple on CBS’s “The Talk,” Sheryl Underwood will host four back-to-back shows this Friday and Saturday at the Comedy Zone. Tickets start at $43.

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Belmont Easter Egg Hunt (Stowe Park), Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hop on over to Stowe Park for a Belmont tradition: the annual Easter egg hunt. Hundreds of colorful eggs are hidden all around the park, can your kid can catch the most? After the hunt, get those cameras ready for a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny. Admission is free but participants should bring their own baskets.

RnBrew Festival (Urban District Market), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: RnBrew is celebrating a year of building cultural movements with a festival. Sip on curated caffeine brews by &Coffee and other local favorites, dance along to a full lineup of DJs playing everything from R&B to global grooves, and play games at the courtyard. Admission is free with VIP options available.

Art Walk on Union (Downtown Concord), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Soak in the sun and the creativity with a leisurely Art Walk right in the heart of Downtown Concord. From homemade masterpieces to craft woodworking, you’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts all made by the people in our community. As you stroll through the various tents, you’ll hear live music and find delicious food trucks to snack on as you shop. Admission is free.

South End Wine & Hops Fest (Lenny Boy Brewing), Saturday 1 to 6 p.m.: As we spring into warmer weather, what better time to sip beers and wine in the sun than on a Saturday afternoon. Grab your friends and head to South End for unlimited samples of wines, ciders, craft brews and cocktails. While you’re trying out new drinks, enjoy live music from the best local bands and get a bite from your favorite food trucks. General admission starts at $35.

Harlem Globetrotters (Bojangles Coliseum), Saturday 2 p.m.: The iconic team that redefined basketball is celebrating a huge milestone: a century of thrills, laughs and joy. To commemorate 100 years, the team is embarking on a national tour that also celebrates the fans that have been with the Globetrotters throughout the years. From immersive pre-game experiences to post-game fun, it’s the party of the century. Tickets start at $48.

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Carolina Ascent vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC (American Legion Memorial Stadium), Saturday 7 p.m.: Step right up, the carnival is heading to the Carolina Ascent game. You won’t believe your eyes at halftime when Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act performs. And, of course, don’t miss all the action of the Carolina Ascent when they take on Ft. Lauderdale United FC. Tickets start at $12.

Charlotte Vintage Market (Optimist Hall), Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Looking for your next rare find for your closet? Optimist Hall has you covered with over 35 vintage vendors with the styles you won’t find at the mall. Just head on over to the East Lawn parking lot for all those throwback styles. Plus, you’ll help the environment by giving clothes a second life. Admission is free.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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