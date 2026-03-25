Carolina Ascent FC is on a 4-game win streak

Fans are invited to pack the stands for Carolina Ascent FC’s home matches including a fun Carnival themed night and tickets are 40% off.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ava Cook from Carolina Ascent FC joins QC Life to preview the team’s upcoming home matches - plus a can’t-miss Carnival Night celebration. Carolina Ascent FC is Charlotte’s professional women’s soccer club, and they’re coming in hot on a four-game win streak, currently sitting third in the standings.

Next up: Friday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. as Carolina Ascent takes on Ft. Lauderdale United FC and it’s also Carnival Night, presented by Trane Technologies. Fans can expect carnival-themed personalities, a special halftime act, and more throughout the night.

There are only three home games left in the regular season, March 28, April 11, and May 16. It’s the perfect time to join the excitement. Plus, fans can score 40% off tickets now at CarolinaAscent.com.

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