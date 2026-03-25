Modern Legal brings clarity and confidence to the divorce process

Modern Legal guides clients through divorces, including complex financial situations ensuring all of your needs are addressed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You always want the right people in your corner, especially when you’re going through a divorce. Clarity matters, and the team at Modern Legal helps you understand how your assets, debts, and cash flow will be handled throughout the divorce process.

The team at Modern Legal will guide you through every layer of complexity, taking all components into account as they prepare for negotiation, mediation, or litigation.

Modern Legal works with both high conflict and amicable divorces, and they have the team and the tools to help ensure your financial needs are addressed, including when children are involved.

Modern Legal serves North and South Carolina, with offices in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, and Iredell counties.

To learn more, visit ModernLegalNC.com or call 704-286-6302.

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