Brisket and Biscuits: The BBQ Brunch

On March 28 at Town Brewing, enjoy an afternoon sampling brunch-inspired BBQ creations from top pitmasters while raising funds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Savor Charlotte is a three-week celebration of the chefs, mixologists, and culinary community shaping the Queen City’s food scene.

One of the big finale events is Briskets and Biscuits, happening March 28 from 11-3pm at Town Brewing. Tickets are $35 which includes tasting stations, oysters, local BBQ, and pitmasters from Charlotte and beyond, all while raising funds for Operation BBQ Relief.

Chef Lewis Donald of Sweet Lew’s BBQ showcases brisket with donuts, topped with a Cheerwine beef-fat icing.

For tickets and to learn more visit charlottesgotalot.com and carolinabbqfest.org and follow @charlottesgotalot.

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