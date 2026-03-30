Easter cookie decorating classes at The Foodie School

Learn to cook your favorite dishes in fun, hands-on classes at The Foodie School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Decorating Easter cookies is a sweet way to celebrate the season, and The Foodie School offers hands-on classes including cookie decorating.

Instructor Andrea McConaughy joins QC Life to share details on their upcoming cookie decorating classes. You’ll get sugar cookies, edible writing icing, and pre-marked sections to help guide your design, plus photos to reference as you decorate. Andrea walks you through each step and shares the tips and tools you need along the way.

The Foodie School is all about learning to make your favorite dishes while having fun with friends and family. The Foodie School offers kids camps too! Learn more at thefoodieschool.com and follow @thefoodieschoolclt.

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