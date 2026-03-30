Food Trucks on Tuck: Southern favorites every Friday

Food Trucks on Tuck is every Friday from 4–9PM on Tuckaseegee Road, featuring Southern favorites like Lobster Mac & Cheese, Shrimp and Grits, and Soul Rolls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is the perfect time to get outside and grab a bite from some incredible food trucks. Chef Andarrio from Cuzzo’s Cuisine joins QC Life to share what’s happening with Food Trucks on Tuck - a weekly event bringing good vibes and great food to the community.

Cuzzo’s motto is “Where Everyone’s Family,” and they’re known for favorites like Lobster Mac & Cheese, Shrimp and Grits, and their fan-favorite Soul Rolls - stuffed with collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet potatoes.

Food Trucks on Tuck happens every Friday from 4–9 PM at 3418 Tuckaseegee Rd.

Learn more at cuzzoscuisine.com and follow @cuzzoscuisine on social media.

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