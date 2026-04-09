Behind the service: McClintock’s training-first approach

McClintock Heating and Cooling prepares for summer with daily, employee hands-on education focused on HVAC science, jobsite safety, and customer service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - McClintock Heating and Cooling is gearing up for a busy, hot summer season and a big part of that preparation is employee training. In 2023, McClintock Heating and Cooling moved into a new space built to fit their needs, including a dedicated training center to support ongoing employee education.

Rob and Kim McClintock share that their approach is built on hands-on learning, giving technicians real experience with the furnaces, systems, and products they install every day. Safety is the top priority, with consistent training focused on proper procedures and protective equipment like eye and hearing protection.

The company also emphasizes understanding the science behind HVAC - helping team members grasp how heating and cooling systems work so they can better troubleshoot issues and serve customers confidently. McClintock also teaches customer service and soft skills across the company, because every role matters, starting with the person who answers the phone.

To learn more, visit McClintockHVAC.com or call 704-847-0818.

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