Mal Pan brings the restaurant experience home

Mal Pan's heritage-driven flavors are now available at home with customizable Family Packs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Andre Lomeli, founder and president of Chango Food Group (the team behind Mal Pan, El Malo Tacos, and Hermanita), joins QC Life to talk about Mal Pan Family Packs.

Mal Pan’s Family Packs, bring the restaurant experience home with everything you need to build your own tacos: corn or flour tortillas, protein choices like carnitas or cochinita pibil, toppings (cilantro, pickled onions, lime, radish), plus sides like rice, beans, chips, and house salsas - all made fresh daily in the Mal Pan kitchen.

Mal Pan is a heritage-driven Mexican restaurant in SouthPark inspired by the flavors of Baja to Yucatán, built around family recipes, house-made tortillas, and a warm, welcoming dining experience.

Learn more at www.eatmalpan.com.

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