A twist on a classic: Pimento cheese potato skins

Chef Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef shares her flavorful spin on a Southern staple with easy pimento cheese potato skins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Reyaña Radcliff, owner of Your Braisen Chef, stopped by QC Life to share a fun, crowd-pleasing recipe: Pimento Cheese Potato Skins.

Pimento cheese gained popularity after the Civil War as dairy farmers looked for smart, tasty ways to use leftover milk and soft cheeses - eventually turning simple ingredients into the spread we know and love today. Chef Reyaña keeps it classic with a twist, starting with cream cheese and pimentos (she recommends draining as much juice as possible), then mixing in bold flavor boosters like ranch seasoning, mayo and hot sauce.

To take it to the next level, she suggests piping the mixture into the potato skins using a zip-top bag, topping with shredded cheese, and baking until hot and melty.

Your Braisen Chef offers catering for corporate events, weddings, private dinners, and more. Learn more at yourbraisenchef.com and follow @your_braisen_chef.

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