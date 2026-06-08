Jeff’s Bagel Run rolls out an ice cream inspired summer menu

Jeff’s Bagel Run is collaborating with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice featuring new whipped cream cheese spreads plus new specialty drinks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jeff’s Bagel Run is giving Charlotte a fresh reason to stop in this summer. The shop’s Ice Cream Summer Menu just launched and will run through August 23 at Jeff’s two Charlotte locations. The seasonal lineup includes a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, turning two fan-favorite flavors into whipped cream cheeses made for hot, fresh-baked bagels: Scoop Froggy Frog (mint chocolate chip) and Mango (inspired by Jeremiah’s Mango Jelati).

Both spreads are whipped in-house daily, and the menu also brings back customer favorites like the Melted Snowcone dirty soda and Ice Cream Sundae Latte, plus two new drinks: a Cookies and Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and a Mango Sorbet Jeff’s Jolt made with Red Bull.

The bagels are scratch-made, boiled, then baked with premium ingredients, never frozen, and baked fresh throughout the day. The menu features 16 bagel flavors and 17 spreads available every day. Customers can use the app to place custom orders for pickup, choosing the exact flavors they want baked fresh.

Jeff’s Bagel Run can be found at Blakeney (9941 Rea Rd) and Ayrsley (2130-B Ayrsley Town Blvd). To learn more visit jeffsbagelrun.com and follow @jeffsbagelrun.

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