9 things to do in Charlotte this Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend: June 19-21, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Juneteenth celebrations around town plus where you can take dad for Father’s Day.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of June 12-14, 2026.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas (Plaza Midwood), Thursday through Sunday: You’re invited to the largest Juneteenth festival in the Carolinas. Celebrate the culture and the community with a carefully selected program of events, entertainment and fun. From an uplifting opening ceremony to Gospel Fest and a freedom march, honor the history and hope for the future all weekend long. Check the website for a schedule of events. Admission is free.

University City Juneteenth Art Fest (9048 N. Tryon St), Friday 4 to 8 p.m.: Returning for its third year, the University City Juneteenth Art Fest is back to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black artists, entrepreneurs and performers. Explore the work of talented local artists and take their work home while supporting the community. Head to the marketplace where you’ll find one-of-a-kind crafts, homemade food and gifts. Enjoy live music and performances as well as delicious bites and soul food classics. Admission is free.

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Juneteenth at the Gantt (Gantt Center), Friday noon to 4 p.m.: Head to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for a celebration of freedom, culture and community. From thought provoking panel discussions to a screening of “Juneteenth Faith & Freedom,” honor Juneteenth with interactive and meaningful activities to help reflect on the ongoing work of freedom and equity. Don’t miss the local vendor market, live painting and a special musical performance. Check the schedule for an even more in-depth look at all the available activities. Admission is free.

Belmont Juneteenth Celebration (Stowe Park), Saturday 2 to 9 p.m.: Kickoff Juneteenth with a celebration in Historic Downtown Belmont. Enjoy live performances all day long, as well as plenty of food, drinks, crafts, art and more. Don’t miss the finale concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Chris Stapleton (Bank of America Stadium), Saturday 6 p.m.: Chris Stapleton is heading back to the Queen City and he’s bringing along his friends Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone. The “All-American Road Show” has been making the rounds since 2017 and is now in its final leg. Catch it before it ends its legendary run. Tickets start at $80.55.

Cruel Summer Market (Urban District Market), Saturday noon to 4 p.m.: Head to Urban District Market for the ultimate Swiftie experience. Shop around at the vendor market for Taylor Swift-themed goodies, shake it off like you’re at The Eras Tour at the dance party, cosplay as Taylor herself at the costume contest. You can also check out adoptable cats outside at the “catio.” Admission is free.

Father’s Day Live Music (Optimist Hall), Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Celebrate dad this weekend with some live music at Charlotte’s favorite food hall. While you’re there, browse around the storied hall’s food and retail vendors and treat him out to something delicious. Admission is free.

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Father’s Day at Party in the Park (Mint Museum Randolph), Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.: It’s all about the father figure in your life this Sunday. Head to the Mint Museum Randolph for free museum admission as well as live music from the Mike Strauss Band, food trucks and a cash bar. If you’re still looking for a present, head to the hands-on craft section to build your own custom recycled bow tie. Admission is free.

Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops (Symphony Park), Sunday 8:15 p.m.: Summertime means live music under the stars. Enjoy a riveting performance by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for the next Summer Pops. This Sunday is Hollywood Hits. From blockbuster movies and the scores of legendary composers like John Williams, transport yourself to different worlds and movie moments. WBTV’s First Alert Weather is the official weather partner of Summer Pops. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for youth 13-18, free for children 12 and under.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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