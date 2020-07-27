Tweetsie Railroad reopening again soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of North Carolina’s oldest parks, Tweetsie Railroad, is reopening again soon.

Tweetsie Railroad will soon welcome families back for another year of golden days in the Wild West on Saturday, April 9.

North Carolina’s oldest theme park is ready to once again host guests of all ages and from all over.

“We can’t wait to see our beloved park open again this season,” said Cathy Robbins for Tweetsie Railroad. “Tweetsie’s charm lies in the memories we provide for all generations.”

Guests are invited to visit the historic, railroad-themed park on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May 28, when the summer schedule begins.

During the summer, the park is open five days a week –Thursdays through Mondays – until weekend-only hours resume on August 14.

Park hours vary during events, and Tweetsie Railroad has a jam-packed schedule of family-fun experiences this summer.

The Easter Bunny will visit the park on April 16-17, marking the first special event of the season. Other family-friendly events planned for 2022 include

Day Out With Thomas™ from June 10-13 and 16-19

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4

K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs on July 23-25 and 28-31

Riders In The Sky on August 13-14

Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27-28

Ghost Train® on Friday and Saturday evenings, September 23 – October 29

Tweetsie Christmas® on select evenings, November 25 – December 30

Dates are subject to change.

“There is no tradition like a Tweetsie tradition, and we hope all our regular visitors – and lots of new ones – will make plans to make several trips to the park this year,” Robbins added. “Season passes are the best deal if you plan to make multiple trips to the park.”

Single-day tickets are $58 for adults and $39 for children (children 2 and under are free) and Golden Rail Season Pass tickets are $134 for adults and $90 for children. New this year, Golden Rail Season Pass holders also get a Bring-a-Friend-Free ticket to use in April or May. Season pass holders from 2021 will receive a discount if they renew again in 2022.

