This North Carolina magician is considered one of the country’s finest

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - John Carter and the Carolina Camera introduce us to Doc Docherty, a North Carolina magician from Lincolnton, who is considered one of the finest close-up, parlour magicians in the United States. Something unique is about to happen!

Doc is performing at a very special event this weekend and you can be a part of the show!

You can see him in person at the Spectacle Magic Show in Lincolnton on Saturday at the Brick Tree Brewing Company. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there will be live music to enjoy.

The show gets underway at 8 p.m.

Tickets are only $15 but you have to order yours in advance by checking out: https://spectacleshow.wellattended.com/events/the-spectacle-show

Prepare to be amazed!

Know of another North Carolina magician that we should check out? Email us at qclife@wbtv.com.

