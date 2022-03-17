Charlotte Hornets’ playcalls turned into talking bobbleheads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They are two plays from last season that will live on in Charlotte Hornets history.

They were Eric Collins’ calls of Miles Bridges’ dunk against the Atlanta Hawks and Terry Rozier’s buzzer-beater against the Golden State Warriors.

Now those calls have been turned into a talking bobblehead.

The first 5,000 fans at Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks will get one of these.

