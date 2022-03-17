Spring Festival, St. Patrick’s Parade happening Saturday at Baxter Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s St. Patrick’s Day, spring is just a few days away, and you can celebrate both this weekend!

The 15th Annual Baxter Village/Fort Mill Spring Festival and St. Patrick’s Parade are happening Saturday, March. Both events typically attract around 8,000 people, but more are expected this year.

The festival runs from 2 to 6 p.m. It will feature over 125 exhibitors, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food and beverages and more.

At 5 p.m., the parade gets underway and it will feature over 100 floats, as well as bagpipers, Irish dancers, bands and more.

All the events are happening at Baxter Village in Fort Mill. We had the director of activities, Mike Martoccia, join us for more on all the fun happening this weekend!

