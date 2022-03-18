Charlotte native Olivia Chisholm is giving Black women their flowers - literally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re meeting a Charlottean who is bringing a lot of smiles to women’s faces - specifically Black women.

Olivia Chisholm launched a creative project called “Giving Black Women Their Flowers,” an initiative where she delivers floral bouquets to Black women all around Charlotte.

It took off from Charlotte and eventually got national attention.

An article from Charlotte is Creative’s Matt Olin talks more about Olivia’s work.

“With a background in occupational therapy, Chisholm began shifting to inclusion and equity consulting and programming with companies such as Microsoft. When the pandemic hit, while continuing to work as a healthcare worker, she shifted yet again – this time, to bringing creative work to neighbors, friends and her local community,” Olin wrote.

When Chisholm started “Giving Black Women Their Flowers,” it started as a creative engagement initiative in which floral bouquets were delivered to Black women in Charlotte.

From there, she partnered with another Black woman-owned business to design and print a corresponding greeting card that caught the attention of The Apollo Theater in New York and shifted the initiative “from a local hug to a national love letter.”

“Inevitably, her powerful #GBWTF project has become a catalyst for shifts in Chisholm’s own life. From healthcare worker to floral and interior designer. From isolation to connection. So, we planted ourselves down to learn more about Chisholm and her blossoming project,” Olin wrote.

