Avoiding injuries while playing pickup basketball games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In between NCAA tournament games, you may want to get outside for some pickup basketball games.

As an adult, how can you stay fit to keep up with friends during pickup basketball?

Jeffery Ham, the assistant professor of orthopedics and family medicine for Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute, joined us to talk about staying fit while playing basketball.

He looked at some of the most common types of injuries from playing basketball and common treatments that can be used.

The segment also looks at any strengthening or conditioning that can be done to prevent injuries.

