We’re giving away tickets to Garth Brooks’ Charlotte concert!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The fifth time is the charm; Garth Brooks is coming to Charlotte and tickets go on sale Friday!

But before those tickets go on sale, we’re giving you a chance to win two tickets!

All you need is the free QC Kitchen app for iPhone and Android in order to find the entry form. Under the main menu, look for “Win Garth Brooks Tickets!” All you have to do is fill it out.

You have until 10 a.m. Thursday to enter and you can only enter one time.

Five winners will win two tickets to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022. See the official terms and conditions.

Trying to enter to win our Garth Brooks ticket contest? Good news! The entry form has been fixed.



Enter to win tickets* to the show by downloading the QC Kitchen app and going to the main menu.



*Read the official rules, terms & conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/aAUkk0uDhR — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 21, 2022

If you don't have the QC Kitchen app, you can download it for free right now on the App Store, or on Google Play.

Even if you’re not interested in the tickets, the app is a great resource for food news, new restaurants, and recipes.

