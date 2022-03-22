New Chick-Fil-A coming to Cox Road, Gaston Mall Drive in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s time for another What’s That Going to Be?

It’s the segment where we find out what new business or development is coming to your neighborhood.

For this segment, we’re going to Gastonia.

It’s the construction site on the corner of Cox Road and Gaston Mall Drive, right in front of the Olive Garden.

This used to be a Ruby Tuesday but soon it’s going to be a Chick-Fil-A!

If you live in Gastonia, or you’ve driven through, you know that there is already a Chick-Fil-A on Franklin Boulevard just about a mile and a half down the street.

City officials said this new restaurant will replace the one on Franklin Boulevard.

We’ve reached out to Chick-Fil-A to see when this new one may open.

Related: New restaurant coming to City Kitch in west Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.