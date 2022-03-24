How to navigate the waters of dating during Spring 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we head into spring and more things begin to reopen, we were wondering if more people started to put themselves out into the dating world.

QC@3 spoke with Julie Wadley, owner of Eli Simone Matchmaking and Coaching, about the topic.

She says people start putting themselves out there during January and February (before Valentine’s Day) because they want to start the year out with the intention of being in a relationship or well on their way by the spring.

Online dating has seen an explosion of new singles joining because of the pandemic/quarantine period.

More people are willing to meet potential partners outside of their local area, now that travel is opening back up, people are willing to travel for love

Here’s some advice for getting back into the dating world:

Find out your what, why and who: What are you looking for? Casual, serious, friendship/companionship? Why? Are you really ready for a relationship and all that comes with it or are you just bored and lonely? Who would be the best fit for you?

Where can you find those people? Online dating? Clubs? Specific venues and activities? Go where the fish are!

Go slow and easy. Dating can be overwhelming so don’t go overboard (joining multiple dating apps, going out every weekend). Pick one or two new things to incorporate into your schedule for the purpose of meeting new people.

Trends you may be seeing with people signing up:

People are being very specific with who they are spending their time with. The pandemic has taught people to be very intentional with their time and energy. Being very honest about likes/dislikes and the type of people they are interested in dating

Conscious dating/”Dry Dating” - people are done with wasting their time so singles are opting for dating with more intention.

Vaccinated or no?

Social and political compatibility

