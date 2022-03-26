New luxury movie experience set to open in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you like movies, it’s time to treat yourself to a new luxury movie experience.

This upcoming Tuesday a new dine- in Cinema experience will open in Charlotte.

Cinergy will open its doors in the University area. This will be the company’s eighth location in the United States.

You have the option to dine in at a table, or order at the comfort of your movie seat.

The theater will offer a full-service bar with both food and drink options.

Cinergy opens next Tuesday for showings of the “Lost City " and “Batman”.

