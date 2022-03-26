New luxury movie experience set to open in Charlotte

You have the option to dine in at a table, or order at the comfort of your movie seat.

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you like movies, it’s time to treat yourself to a new luxury movie experience.

This upcoming Tuesday a new dine- in Cinema experience will open in Charlotte.

Cinergy will open its doors in the University area. This will be the company’s eighth location in the United States.

The theater will offer a full-service bar with both food and drink options.

Cinergy opens next Tuesday for showings of the “Lost City " and “Batman”.

QC at 3
Andrew Barnett is a young writer from Alabama. A lifetime music lover and enthusiast. He has been writing for years and has published several places ranging from AllHipHop.com to Raycom Media’s Digital Hub before joining WBTV. He writes about any and everything, from news and politics to music and sports, and is a lover of research and learning.