Flux Galleries increasing accessibility to art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art can take many forms, like food, music, and performing arts...

One thing that Flux Galleries believes is that art should be accessible to everyone.

One of the main goals of Flux Galleries is to increase art accessibility, making it easier to immerse and enjoy the works of our local creatives.

They do this by incorporating music, food, performance arts, and other events like yoga and sound healing.

Tim O’Neill, director of Flux Galleries joined QC@3 for more on some not so traditional ways of showcasing local artists.

Twice a month, they will work with local chefs and would love for the community to join us and be immersed in food, art, music and entertainment. The gallery supports all types of creatives, from chefs to musicians and DJs, and even local fashion designers.

