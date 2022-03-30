Grammy-nominated KJ Scriven performs ahead of Sunday’s awards show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 64th Annual Grammy Awards air right here on WBTV Sunday night at 8 p.m.

But did you know a Rock Hill singer/songwriter is up for one of those highly coveted awards?!

If you have not heard the contemporary Christian hit “Man of Your Word,” take a listen.

That’s KJ Scriven alongside Chandler Moore and the song “Man of Your Word” is up for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

How cool is it that KJ joined us in the QC studios before he headed to Las Vegas?!

