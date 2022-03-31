Preparing for a job interview as an introvert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a nerve-wracking experience for anyone.

You’ve applied for a job and now you’ve gotten a call for an interview.

While it’s important to prepare, trying to nail an interview when you’re an introvert can be tough.

So we’re getting some help.

Latesha Byrd is an executive coach and talent development consultant. She talked to us about tips for introverts to help them prepare for that interview.

That includes preparing for every conversation and doing your research ahead of time, as well as practicing your responses to common interview questions.

Check out the discussion in the clip above for more interview prep tips.

