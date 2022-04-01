100th Tosco Music Party coming to the Knight Theater stage

Featuring more than a dozen local, regional, and national acts sharing a wide variety of music genres, attendees can expect a night of nostalgia and good music.

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On April 2, 2022, Tosco Music will bring its 100th Tosco Music Party to the Knight Theater stage.

Featuring more than a dozen local, regional, and national acts sharing a wide variety of music genres, attendees can expect a night of nostalgia and good music. 

What started as intimate living room jam sessions over thirty years ago in John Tosco’s home is now a movement, and a nonprofit, that brings together established musicians, up-and-coming talent, and music lovers all under one roof for an incredible night of music.

Performers for the 100th Tosco Music Party include:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC at 3
Andrew Barnett

Andrew Barnett

Andrew Barnett is a young writer from Alabama. A lifetime music lover and enthusiast. He has been writing for years and has published several places ranging from AllHipHop.com to Raycom Media’s Digital Hub before joining WBTV. He writes about any and everything, from news and politics to music and sports, and is a lover of research and learning.