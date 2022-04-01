100th Tosco Music Party coming to the Knight Theater stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On April 2, 2022, Tosco Music will bring its 100th Tosco Music Party to the Knight Theater stage.
Featuring more than a dozen local, regional, and national acts sharing a wide variety of music genres, attendees can expect a night of nostalgia and good music.
What started as intimate living room jam sessions over thirty years ago in John Tosco’s home is now a movement, and a nonprofit, that brings together established musicians, up-and-coming talent, and music lovers all under one roof for an incredible night of music.
Performers for the 100th Tosco Music Party include:
- Jim Brock
- Reeve Coobs
- Joe Daccache
- David B. Frank
- Funky Geezer
- Emma James
- Christie Lenée
- Bob Malone
- Karen Poole
- Avery Roberson
- Jay Rogers
- Joey Santo
- Chulin Tang
- UltimaNota
