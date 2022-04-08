30 Easter events including egg hunts, brunch, and Tweetsie Railroad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hop to it! Get it? Easter is near and that means there are plenty of fun, family-friendly events happening in and all around the Charlotte area! We’ve compiled a list of things to do. Check them out! 🐇🐰

Did we miss one? Check out our community calendar to submit your event.

HARRISBURG

What? Easter Egg Hunt

Thousands of plastic Easter eggs will be hidden in parks all across the Harrisburg area, including 45 golden eggs!

If you find a golden egg, you can redeem your prize at the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation office on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Prizes could include gift cards, Easter baskets, or games. More information can be found here.

When? Monday, April 11 through Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Where?

Participating parks and hours:

Harris Depot Park: 6950 Harris Depot Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075; Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Pharr Mill Park: 6775 Pharr Mill Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075; Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Harrisburg Park: 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg, NC 28075; Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Town Hall: 4100 Main Street, Harrisburg, NC 28075; Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CONCORD AND FORT MILL

What? Free pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Participants will receive a free 4x6 photo with the option to purchase additional photos.

Reservations open each day for one week. You can reserve a spot for the first session (April 9th) starting on April 2, 2022.

You can find more information here.

Where? Bass Pro Shops at Concord Mills and Cabela’s in Fort Mill

When?

Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

CONCORD AND KANNAPOLIS

What? North Carolina Easter Festival

Activities for the kids include face painting, egg decorating, Easter coloring stations, limbo, and an egg and spoon race.

The event is free to attend! You must bring your own basket for the egg hunts.

Egg hunts are at 2:00 p.m. for children aged 5 and under, 3:00 p.m. for ages 6 through 9 years, and 4:00 p.m. for ages 10 through 12 years.

You can find more information here.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Where? Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC 49 in Concord

What? The Community Cookout and Car Hop

This is a free event to attend!

There will be live music, food, and a huge egg hunt. Enjoy a Spring-themed trunk or treat!

You can find more information here.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Where? 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

What? Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

There are 2 kinds of tickets:

Bunny Ticket: Breakfast Buffet, $15 Power Card, entry to our showing of Hop

Chick Ticket: Breakfast Buffet, entry to our showing of Hop

You can find more information about tickets here.

When? April 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Where? Dave and Busters, Concord Mills Mall

SALISBURY

What? Easter Bunny Express

Tickets are required for the event for adults ($7), children aged 3-12 ($5), and seniors and military ($6). These prices do not include train ride tickets.

Activities include coloring sheets, balloon twister, inflatable games, model trains, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more.

The museum exhibits will be open and will feature trains, airplanes, automobiles, and trucks.

You can find more information here.

Where? The North Carolina Transportation Museum at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive in Spencer, NC

When?

Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022, from noon until 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

What? Easter Egg Scramble

The event is $2.00 per child.

Eggs will be provided for the event but you must bring your own basket. Children will be split up by age groups.

Staying at home? They’ll deliver eggs to your house and hide them for you!

You must pre-register and registration ends April 8, 2022.

When? April 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

CHARLOTTE

What? Ballantyne Luxury Collection Hotel Brunch

There will be an Easter egg hunt for hotel guests and those confirmed with brunch reservations.

There will also be an Easter a la Carte Brunch from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and an Easter Brunch Buffet from 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Easter afternoon tea with the Easter Bunny is from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

How much? The price is $95 for adults and $45 for kids aged 5-12. Children age four and younger are complimentary.

Reservations are required.

When? Sunday, April 17, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m.

What? Easter Brunch Buffet and Dinner

Traditional Southern breakfast fare includes biscuits and sausage gravy, deviled eggs, pastries, and more. Dinner will feature similar mains.

You can book your reservations on OpenTable.

Where? Church and Union

How much? $60 per adult and $30 per kid aged 12 and under.

When? Easter Sunday

Easter Brunch Buffet: 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Dinner: 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

What? Family-style Brunch

Reservations are required and you can book on Open Table or call the restaurant.

Where? Fahrenheit in uptown Charlotte

When? Easter Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

How much? $49 for adults, $19 for kids 12 and under

What? Easter Egg Hunt

Where? Optimist Hall

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Hunt times: Ages five and under at 10:30 a.m., ages 6-12 at 11:30 a.m., and for adults only (hunt for 3 golden eggs!) at 12:00 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

You can find more information here.

How much? It’s free to attend!

What? Brunch and Drag: Main Dish Happy Easter

There will be cash prizes for the best and biggest bonnet!

Four special guests will be on deck for the event.

Where? Legion Brewing in Plaza Midwood

When? Sunday, April 17, 2022. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

How much? $15 per ticket online and $20 at the door.

HUNTERSVILLE

What? Three-course Easter dinner

Pick up or dine-in. Dine-in is only available for Easter dinner.

Reservations and prepayment are required. You can find a spot here.

Where? Dressler’s Restaurant in Birkdale Village

When? Easter Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

How much? $75 per person

What? Easter Brunch

The usual brunch fare will be served. The menu will be a la carte.

Pickup is available and reservations are not required.

You can find more information here.

Where? Two locations! Link and Pin in uptown Charlotte and at the Arboretum (9723 Sam Furr Rd. Huntersville, NC, 28078)

When? Easter Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Brunch is until 4:00 p.m. and the dinner menu is available from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

What? Mommy & Me - Cake and Paint

When? April 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

How much? $45 admission, covers 1 parent and 1 child. All art supplies, refreshments, and an Easter basket filled with goodies for the little one are included with admission.

$15 per each additional child (Easter basket included)

You can find more information here.

What? Kids Easter Terrarium

Crews will walk guests through making their own Easter-themed terrarium.

Tickets are only required for those who plan to participate in building a terrarium. Supervisors do not need to purchase a ticket.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Where? Planthouse in Huntersville

16441 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville, NC 28078

How much? $15 per ticket

GASTONIA

What? Easter Egg Hunt

There will be an egg hunt for kids 12 and younger, bounce houses, prizes, and candy.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Where? Chapel Grove Church of God

4639 Chapel Grove School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

What? Catch a Church Service

Where? New River Church, 136 Carroll Cove, Clover, SC 29710

There will be three different services: One at 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m.

Daycare will be available for each service. It’s free to attend but they ask you to RSVP ahead of time if you’re planning on going.

When? Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

FORT MILL

What? Egg My Yard

Nation Fords Highschool wants to make your Easter morning special by placing 20 treat-filled eggs on your yard.

They’ll even leave a handwritten note from the Easter Bunny.

When? They’ll visit your house Saturday night, April 16, 2022, after 9:00 p.m.

How much? Prices start at $25 per home

For more information, you can email petitgoutl@fortmillschools.org

What? Community Easter Egg Hunt

In addition to the egg hunt, a pizza lunch will be provided.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Where? 998 Dunlap Roddey Rd, Rock Hill, SC

You can find more information here.

BOONE

What? Easter Bunny at Tweetsie

The Easter Bunny (they’re everywhere!) will be at the park both days to take pictures with guests.

When? April 16 and 17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where? Tweetsie Railroad

300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

You can find more information here.

What? Easter Eggstravaganza

There will be events at the Watauga County Library in Downtown Boone, at Hickory Ridge Museum, and at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.

Where?

The Watauga County Farmer’s Market will have children’s playhouse crafts at the Kid’s Corner. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and storytelling starts at 11:00 a.m.

The Daniel Boone Native Gardens egg hunt for ages nine and up starts at 12:00 p.m.

The Hickory Ridge History Museum Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and up starts at 12:30 p.m.

When? April 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

How much? The event is free to the public!

You can find more information here.

MATTHEWS

What? Easter Party and Egg Hunt

An Easter egg hunt and food will be provided and all proceeds will be used towards gifts to help single mothers during their Christmas Give Back Event 2022.

How much? Tickets are $25 per person and more information can be found here.

Where? Idlewild Road Park

10512 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105

When? April 16, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

What? Peter Cottontail’s Bunny Trail

There will be face painting, basket making, bunny scavenger hunts, food, live music, and more.

When? Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

How much? No tickets are required and it’s a free event!

Where? 340 Stallings Rd, Matthews NC 28104

You can find more information here.

HICKORY

What? Easter Egg Hunt and Vendor Event

This is an event for kids ages zero to 14! Enjoy 25+ vendors, shopping, and food.

You can find more information here.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 pm.

The egg hunt will start at 1:00 p.m.

How much? The egg hunt is $3 and is for kids ages 2-14 and is free for kids aged two and under.

Parking is $5 (bring cash!).

Where? Heritage Valley Farm

1253 McRary Creek Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645

What? T-Ball Game and Easter Egg Hunt

Bring two-dozen eggs with goodies inside to help out the egg hunt.

There will be two games, one for younger players and another for those more experienced.

When? April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

How much? Free! Be sure to bring your filled-out paperwork.

What? Easter Egg Hunt and Kickball Cookout

There will be food and fun!

When? Sunday, April 17, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

How much? $10 per adult, kids are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Where? Freedom Park

511 Independence Boulevard, Morganton, NC 28655

KINGS MOUNTAIN

What? Easter Egg Hunt

There will be an egg hunt, petting zoo, music, and more!

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Where? Rick Murphey Children’s Park

211 Cleveland Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC

How much? Free to attend and you can find more information here.

BELMONT

What? Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bunny

There will be separate egg hunts for children aged 0-3, 4-6, and 7-12.

When? Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Where? Stowe Park

24 S. Main Street, Belmont

How much? This is a free event! You can find more information here.

What? Good Friday Kids Event

Kids will be able to read stories, play games, and make a watercolor cross. Snacks will be provided!

When? Friday, April 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Where? Create In Us Art Studio

104 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

How much? $25 per ticket and you can purchase those here.

