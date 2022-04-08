Charlotte dancers to compete in Red Bull’s ‘Dance Your Style’ event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On QC@3, we talked to dancers Jahdei Dansler and AJ Glasco about their participation in Red Bull’s “Dance Your Style” competition happening Saturday at The Music Yard.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about individuality and spontaneity.

The all-styles dance competition will feature over 40 of the area’s best dancers competing with styles ranging across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping, and everything in between.

Via a bracket-style tournament, dancers will battle one-on-one to a spontaneous music set of randomly selected genres.

There will be a panel of three judges, who will be judging dancers on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the best performance.

With no planned choreography and no pre-chosen music, it’s all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat.

Two dancers from the Charlotte audition will advance to compete in Atlanta on May 13.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style Charlotte audition is an all-ages event with free admission.

