Monday is National Pet Day in the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dogs, cats or goldfish, we all love our pets and National Pet Day is to celebrate them.

Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate, founded National Pet Day in 2006 to celebrate the joy pets can bring to us.

She also wanted to bring attention to the ongoing needs of many animals of all kinds waiting in shelters to be adopted.

Ellen Taylor, the Chief Operating Officer at the Humane Society of Charlotte joined QC@3 to discuss the significance of this day.

The Humane Society will be opening a new location in May, located off Wilkinson Blvd. at 1348 Parker Road.

There are so many ways to celebrate companion animals whether you are a pet guardian or not. Most shelters offer opportunities to foster and rehabilitate sick, injured, or baby animals until they are ready for adoption.

