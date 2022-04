CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Easter Sunday is just days away, so it’s time to decorate some eggs!

This morning we experimented with making sprinkled and glittery eggs.

If you’re looking to create some ‘fashionable’ Easter eggs this year, give it a try.

Watch our segments to see how Mary’s and Kristen’s turned out!

Related: Get ready for Easter with some tasty thumbprint cookies

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.