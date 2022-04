CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is National Gardening Day and maybe you’ve wanted to start a garden in your yard but you just don’t know where to start.

So, we’re starting with the basics - the tools every gardener needs.

Donna Adams with Pike Nurseries in Ballantyne is walking us through everything from shovels to retractable saws.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.