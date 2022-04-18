The Anchor Games: Get to know WBTV’s newest anchor Shevaun Bryan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A special guest joined today’s show.

Shevaun Bryan, WBTV’s newest anchor, stopped by to play some get-to-know you trivia with fellow anchor Alex Giles.

Bryan is moving to the Queen City from WHNT in Huntsville, Ala.

“Shevaun is a true professional and has a magnetic personality,” WBTV News Director Molly Kelleher said. “She is the perfect fit alongside Alex Giles at 4 p.m.”

Giles and Bryan will anchor their first newscast on April 18.

Bryan began her career in journalism at WXXV in Biloxi, Miss. before joining WHNT as a reporter in 2014.

She left Huntsville to be an anchor/reporter at KFOR in Oklahoma City before returning to WHNT in 2019, this time to anchor the evening and nighttime newscasts.

Bryan was named the Alabama Broadcasters Association’s Anchor of the Year in 2020.

