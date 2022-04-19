Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala to honor the accomplishments of local leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In an effort to spotlight and honor the impact of the accomplishments of local leaders in the Charlotte community, the Urban League of Central Carolinas will host the 2022 Whitney M. Young Awards Gala. The theme for this year’s gala is Renaissance to Resurgence: Educating a Movement.

The gala is technically sold out now, but there’s still a conversation to be had around the Urban League of the Carolina’s efforts and how you can support their organization.

Teddy McDaniel, President and CEO of Urban League of the Central Carolinas, had more information during our interview on QC@3.

What? 2022 Whitney M. Young, Jr Gala

When? Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Where? UNC Charlotte Marriott Conference Center at 9041 Robert D. Snyder Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

WBTV is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s event, co-emceed by Kristen Miranda and Cheryl Brayboy of WBTV’s QC Life.

Hill Harper, award-winning actor and best-selling author, will be featured during the event. Award recipients this year include Malcomb D. Coley, Sr., Sonja P. Nichols, J’Tanya Adams, and Pastor and Mrs. Mike Roberts. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How does the Urban League of Central Carolinas impact our community? According to their website, the Urban League is a “multi-service, non-profit agency with a mission is to empower the community to reach financial stability and social justice.”

