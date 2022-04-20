David Childers, Mount Holly native, singer-songwriter, performing at MerleFest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dozens of musical acts will be performing over the four-day MerleFest which kicks off on April 28, 2022.

One of them is singer-songwriter David Childers, a Mount Holly resident and former high school football player, and a man with an “Aw shucks” demeanor.

Citing Chaucer and Kerouac as influences, Childers fell in love with folk music as a teen and listens to jazz and opera.

Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers calls David “a great friend, a great thinker, and a great man… a true North Carolina treasure.”

Before MerleFest, Childers stopped by our studio during QC Morning for a special performance.

