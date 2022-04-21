Play ball! Second season for Gastonia Honey Hunters gets underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is opening day for the Gastonia Honey Hunters’ second season.
They’re taking on the Lancaster Barnstormers.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at CaroMont Health Ball Park ahead of the first pitch and got a check of this season’s food offerings!
We are live with the @gohoneyhunters ahead of the Season Opener tonight against the @Lanbarnstormers . BAM is here, along with outfielder @cestrejoz ! The food is Amazing! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @JohnCarterWBTV @sodexo_live pic.twitter.com/nBdbL4YFJE— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 21, 2022
