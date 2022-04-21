Play ball! Second season for Gastonia Honey Hunters gets underway

They’re taking on the Lancaster Barnstormers.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is opening day for the Gastonia Honey Hunters’ second season.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at CaroMont Health Ball Park ahead of the first pitch and got a check of this season’s food offerings!

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

