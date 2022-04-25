Circle K Speed Street moving to Charlotte Motor Speedway Rapper Flo Rida will headline on Friday night, while the Steve Miller Band takes the stage on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s going to be a busy few weeks over at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals are this weekend. Then, in a few weeks, is the Coca-Cola 600.

And big news last week that we first told you about on QC@3 - Circle K Speed Street is moving from uptown to Concord, making its new home at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 27 through May 29.

Rapper Flo Rida will headline on Friday night, while the Steve Miller Band takes the stage on Saturday.

Throughout all three days, Speed Street will be programmed with additional music acts, driver appearances and entertainment. There will also be food and merch vendors, interactive partner activations and much more.

The move from uptown to Concord will provide the space to continue to grow one of the Charlotte area’s major race week attractions for many years to come.

For more, we had Scott Cooper with Charlotte Motor Speedway here to talk about the exciting change coming for Speed Street.

