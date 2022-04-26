Recipe: Cinnamon sugar pretzels on National Pretzel Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A little bit salty...a little bit sweet. With just three more ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen, you can sweeten up a bag of pretzels in no time!
Here are the ingredients:
- 15 oz pretzel twists
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
How to cook:
- Heat oven to 325*
- Pour pretzels into a large mixing bowl
- Drizzle melted butter over pretzels, stir to coat evenly
- In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon together
- Sprinkle over pretzels, stir to coat evenly
- Spread pretzels onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat
- Bake for 30 minutes, mixing every 10 minutes
- Remove from oven, let cool completely
*Store in zip-top bag, letting all the air out
