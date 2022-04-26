Recipe: Cinnamon sugar pretzels on National Pretzel Day

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A little bit salty...a little bit sweet. With just three more ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen, you can sweeten up a bag of pretzels in no time!

Here are the ingredients:

  • 15 oz pretzel twists
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

How to cook:

  • Heat oven to 325*
  • Pour pretzels into a large mixing bowl
  • Drizzle melted butter over pretzels, stir to coat evenly
  • In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon together
  • Sprinkle over pretzels, stir to coat evenly
  • Spread pretzels onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat
  • Bake for 30 minutes, mixing every 10 minutes
  • Remove from oven, let cool completely

*Store in zip-top bag, letting all the air out

