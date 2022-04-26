Recipe: Cinnamon sugar pretzels on National Pretzel Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A little bit salty...a little bit sweet. With just three more ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen, you can sweeten up a bag of pretzels in no time!

Here are the ingredients:

15 oz pretzel twists

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

How to cook:

Heat oven to 325*

Pour pretzels into a large mixing bowl

Drizzle melted butter over pretzels, stir to coat evenly

In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon together

Sprinkle over pretzels, stir to coat evenly

Spread pretzels onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat

Bake for 30 minutes, mixing every 10 minutes

Remove from oven, let cool completely

*Store in zip-top bag, letting all the air out

