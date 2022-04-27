Stephanie Torns, Jenna from ‘Waitress,’ talks special production at Booth Playhouse Not only that, she performed a song from the show just for us!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We were at the diner with a special guest!

Stephanie Torns, who plays Jenna in the hit play “Waitress,” dropped by to talk about the special five-week run happening no through May 22 at Booth Playhouse.

Just hangin’ at the diner with Jenna. HUGE thank you to @StephanieTorns for waking up early to come talk to us about @WaitressMusical and the five week run (through May 22) with @BlumenthalArts! Do NOT miss her performance at 9:45am on @QClifeWBTV! pic.twitter.com/YhvDRAVyTd — Kristen Miranda WBTV (@WBTVKristenM) April 27, 2022

Not only that, she performed a song from the show just for us!

Stephanie Torns sings song from 'Waitress' The actress plays Jenna in the hit musical.

