Introducing ‘poptarting,’ the newest summer hair trend

New spring and summer hair trends Whether you want to try a new color or maybe cut your hair short -- there's a style for everyone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The warm weather has returned, and with it is coming a bright, colorful hair trend: poptarting.

If you haven’t heard of poptarting, it’s essentially adding a highly contrasting color to your hair, in turn making your hair ‘pop,’ or stand out.

Ethan Matthew, a local hair artist, stopped by the show to talk more about poptarting and other hair trends going around this summer.

To hear more about what’s in style this summer, listen to the segment from today’s show!

