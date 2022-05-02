Wine and Design is helping create Mother’s Day masterpieces

Learning and spending time painting with Wine and Design The art studio is hosting a Mother's Day celebration this Saturday and Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you still haven’t made any Mother’s Day plans for this weekend, it’s not too late; Wine and Design could be the perfect way to celebrate the mother-figure in your life.

The art studio is hosting a Mother’s Day celebration this Saturday and Sunday, as well as other mom-related events in the near future.

During the celebration, participants will enjoy a two-hour art class, taught by local artists. Paint supplies will be given to you, as will a glass of wine if you so choose.

Wine and Design is also a great way to spend time with friends or relax with your significant other.

The studio is open to people of all ages and talent levels.

Related: Mother’s Day: AR Workshop shows you how to make gifts for mom

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.