Wine and Design is helping create Mother’s Day masterpieces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you still haven’t made any Mother’s Day plans for this weekend, it’s not too late; Wine and Design could be the perfect way to celebrate the mother-figure in your life.
The art studio is hosting a Mother’s Day celebration this Saturday and Sunday, as well as other mom-related events in the near future.
During the celebration, participants will enjoy a two-hour art class, taught by local artists. Paint supplies will be given to you, as will a glass of wine if you so choose.
Wine and Design is also a great way to spend time with friends or relax with your significant other.
The studio is open to people of all ages and talent levels.
Related: Mother’s Day: AR Workshop shows you how to make gifts for mom
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.