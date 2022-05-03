Catching up with Charlotte FC’s ‘chief fan officer’ After being away for three weeks, the team returns to Bank of America Stadium for three straight home games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC is 10 games into its inaugural season in the Queen City!

After being away for three weeks, the team returns to Bank of America Stadium for three straight home games.

After its record-breaking first home game, how has fan turnout been since? What about attendance at the away games?

To answer these questions, plus what fans can expect if they’re heading to their first game, we turned to Charlotte FC’s chief fan officer Shawn McIntosh.

Related: Charlotte FC begins soccer era in the Queen City, drawing nearly 74,500 fans

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.