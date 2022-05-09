Use mismatched socks to make dog toys Monday is National Lost Sock Memorial Day. We don’t really know what happens to all of those lost socks, but at least they can be remembered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve all been there; you’re folding that load of laundry fresh out of the dryer, you get to the end and realize you’ve got a couple of socks with no match.

So what do you do with those mismatched socks? Why not make a dog toy?

You know dog toys can be expensive; sometimes your dog tears them up within a few minutes.

So, save yourself some money and use socks. Here are two different toys we made.

First, we’re going to do a braided rope. So, we just cut a couple of strips off one of the socks.

We’re going to tie the other three socks together using one of those cut pieces. Then, just braid the socks.

The second one uses a sock, a water bottle, some stuffing either from another toy or from a big bag of polyfil you can get for really cheap, and a squeaker that came out of another toy if you have one around.

You’re going to take some stuffing and put it in the bottom of the sock. Then, add a squeaker and put a little more stuffing over it.

Third, tie the sock so the knot kind of seals off the stuffing. Then, take a plastic bottle, take the lid off, put it in there and tie another knot at the top.

