Knowing the signs of a stroke If you or a loved one were to have a stroke, would you know the signs?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is Stroke Awareness Month.

If you or a loved one were to have a stroke, would you know the signs?

Dr. Rahul Karamchandani is the stroke medical director with Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute.

He spoke with us about the signs and symptoms of a stroke and answers whether or not to the come to ER while still seeing lingering impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also like: Everything you need to know to deal with shingles

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.